JOHN F. FARRELL Jr.

FARRELL, John F. Jr. Of Greenwich, CT, died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the age of 83, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. His devoted wife, Cecilia Farrell, of 57 years was at his side until the end. John is survived by his two sons, John F Farrell... Read More

Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home