Pauline E. Winter

Pauline E. Winter Suffern - Pauline E. Winter, 75, of Suffern, NY passed away on March 19th, 2018 at home. The daughter of Ethel and Jesse Edgar Hedges, she was born in 1942 in Tuxedo, and was raised in Hillburn. At 15, she met Neil L. Winter, Sr., and three years later, on October... Read More

Edwards Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Suffern