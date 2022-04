Howard Melvin Siegman

June 21, 1939 - March 31, 2020 Howard "Howie" Siegman, 80, succumbed to a cerebral hemorrhage on March 31, 2020, after collapsing during a walk near his home in Evergreen, CO on March 29th.He was born June 21, 1939, to Ruth (Goldzweig) and Al "Cooney" Siegman of Chicago, IL and is... Read More

Feldman Mortuary