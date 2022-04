Terry Pederson

Sun Prairie, WI - Terry Keith Pederson, age 72 passed away on Saturday, June 12th 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 22, 1949 to Randolph and Donna (Loomis) Pederson. Terry lived in Token Creek, until the age of ten when he moved to Sun Prairie. He graduated... Read More

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home