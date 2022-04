Fiorindo "Fury" Generosi

Fiorindo Generosi “Fury”, of Brookhaven, passed away suddenly on Feb. 18, 2021. Named after his grandfather in Italy, Fury owned an auto mechanic shop in Chester, he was known amongst his clients as Mr. fix it. He loved fast cars. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was... Read More

D'Anjolell Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston