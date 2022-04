Edward D. Royce

Royce, Edward D. Edward D. Royce, former Mayor of the city of Stanton passed away on October 16, 2019 at home, at the age of 94. He served on the Stanton City Council from 2005 to 2012 and on the Board of the Municipal Water District of Orange County from 1999 to 2012. He also served... Read More

