Terri Lynn Hughes

Terri Lynn Hughes of Barberton went home to be with her Lord August 8, 2021, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was 66 years old. Terri was born August 15, 1954 at Aultman Hospital. She was raised in Tallmadge, Ohio and graduated with honors from Tallmadge High School in 1973... Read More

Cox-McNulty Funeral Home - Barberton