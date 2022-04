Sallie A. Hosac

Sallie A. Hosac, 86, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born May 12, 1935, in Fawn Township, to the late Alvin I. and Lucy J. Ruediger. Sallie lived the past five years in Mars and prior to that in Brackenridge... Read More

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.