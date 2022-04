SERVART DIRUBIO

DiRUBIO, Servart "Sharon" Age 95, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late Augustine C. DiRubio. Sharon was born in Boston, MA and was the daughter of the late Sharam and Paris (Boyajian) Stepanian. She grew up in Watertown, MA. Sharon and her... Read More

