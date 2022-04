James David Keck

James "Jim" David Keck, 54, Kokomo went to be with the Lord at 2:05pm on October 10th, 2017 at Community Howard Regional Hospital. Jim was born on September 20th, 1963 in Kokomo to his parents James Harold Keck and Mary Lois Meadors. He is survived by his mother Mary Lois (Steven)... Read More

Ellers Mortuary