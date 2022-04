Laura Elaine Cummins

Laura Elaine Cummins August 6, 1957 - March 12, 2021 Laura Elaine Cummins passed on March 12, 2021. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana on August 6, 1957. Laura was the first of four children of Stewart Edward and Geraldine Elaine (May) Cummins. She grew up primarily in New Carlisle... Read More