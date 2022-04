Terre Lee Heard

Terre Lee Heard, age 30, of Shawnee, OK left this world to be a warrior for his Lord and Savior on Friday July 27, 2018 in Shawnee. He was born July 28, 1987 in Shawnee to Jimmie and Debi (Gibson) Heard. Terre was a lifelong Shawnee resident. He graduated from Tecumseh High School

