Robert A. Barbary

Robert Alfred Barbary, of Scituate, passed away on April 29, 2021, peacefully, at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Helen Barbary, his brother William, and his wife of 50 years, Joan Barbary (nee Costello.) He is survived by his... Read More

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home