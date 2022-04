Andre P. Chatman

In Loving Memory Of Andre' Pierre Chatman February 24, 1968- November 18, 2021 born in Gary, In. He was a student at Roosevelt High School. Andre' also served in the U.S. Navy in 1986- 1990. He is preceded in death by his mother Eiline Joyce Chatman and brother Leonard Chatman. He... Read More

