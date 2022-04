Celia E. Archer

Celia E. Archer AGE: 80 • Bronxville Celia E. Archer of Bronxville passed away on May 28, 2017. She was born in Mt. Vernon on April 25, 1937 to Vito and Elvira Dalbis. Celia is predeceased by her beloved husband William in 2010. Loving mother of Susan Scarinci and Judith Archer and... Read More

Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home - Mount Vernon