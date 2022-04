Barbara M. Carlin

Barbara M. Carlin, 88, of Harvey, IL, and recently of Aurora, passed away Monday, April 9, 2018. She was born in Scotland on December 10, 1929. Visitation will be held April 28, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the service hour of 12 noon at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena... Read More

The Healy Chapel - Aurora