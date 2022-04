Bonnie Louise Amator

Amator, Bonnie Louise Our beloved mom and grandma passed away on November 25, 2015 at the age of 90. She was born on January 29, 1925 to Lee and Sylvia (Plemmons) Page in Dona Anna, New Mexico. At an early age Bonnie and her family moved to Arizona; she graduated from Tolleson... Read More

Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary