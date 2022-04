Edward Robinson

Edward J. Robinson, 58, of Toronto, OH passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2021. He was born May 11, 1963 in Ashtabula, OH to the late Donald (Sr.) and Thekla Robinson. Ed was affectionately known as "Rock", "Rockhead" and "Coach Rob" to many who knew and loved him. A 1981 graduate... Read More

J E Foster Funeral Homes Inc