Eldon Du Pont Homsey

Eldon du Pont Homsey Wilmington - Eldon du Pont Homsey died at home of complications from Parkinson's disease on May 11. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 13, 1936, the son of Samuel Eldon and Victorine du Pont Homsey. He graduated from Tower Hill School in 1953 and Harvard... Read More

Mealey Funeral Home - Limestone Road