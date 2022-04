Peter Strifler

Peter Strifler PEKIN - Peter Strifler, 68, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017, at his home. Peter, son of Karl and Emma Strifler, immigrated from Germany to the United States when he was nine. He was born on April 6, 1949. Peter loved to travel, especially... Read More

