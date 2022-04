Trinity Buel

TRINITY BUEL ALTON — On Feb. 17, 2018, Trinity Marie Buel enjoyed her last ride with her friends and said "peace out" to all her earthly ties. Trinity was a senior at Alton High School who excelled academically. She was an avid writer. She also had a strong work ethic when it came... Read More

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory