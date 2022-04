L Carolyn Campbell

WAKEMAN – L. Carolyn Campbell, (nee Smith), 77, Wakeman, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 13, 2016 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky after a two month illness. She was born on September 26, 1938 in Ruggles Twp. on the same farm where her mother was born. Raised in Ruggles, she was... Read More

Morman Funeral Home