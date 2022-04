Cornelius Daley

Cornelius J. (Neil) Daley HOPEWELL JUNCTION - On October 8, 2016, Neil went Home to the Lord. He died at home with his wife at his side. In addition to other illnesses, for seven years Neil battled Mantle Cell Hon-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. His body just couldn't take it anymore. Neil was... Read More

McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.