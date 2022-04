O. M. "Bud" Sanders Jr.

Jr. - O.M. 'Bud', 60, passed away on October 13, 2005. He was born on December 10, 1944 in Tulsa, OK. He graduated from Tulsa McLain in 1963. Bud went on to be captain of the football team at Northern Oklahoma Junior College. He earned his Bachelors of Science degree and his Masters... Read More