Thomas O. Harvey

Thomas O. Harvey, 81, of Dalton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Iva Howell Harvey. Born in Tunkhannock on Sept. 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Cyril Harvey and Amy Buckingham Jayne. He was a 1958... Read More

Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock