BARBARA WALTON

Barbara Walton, 73, of Lenexa, passed away May 20, 2016, at Delmar Gardens. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wed., June 1, at Chapel Hill-Butler, 701 N. 94th St., KCK; with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens... Read More

