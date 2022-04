John Michael "Mike" Lewis

John Michael "Mike" Lewis 53, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born in Canton on Dec. 21, 1965 to the late Martha L. Hoagland. Mike was a 1984 graduate of Tuslaw High School and after graduating, he enlisted in the Air Force where he proudly served his... Read More

Paquelet Funeral Homes