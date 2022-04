Lester Hart Jr.

Lester W. Hart Jr., 75, of Robeson Township passed away on Monday, March 26, 2018, at his residence. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn L. (Deeds) Hart. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Lester W. Hart Sr. and Marie (Wiand) Hart. Lester was an avid builder of radio... Read More

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc - Sinking Spring