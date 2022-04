Noble Dewey Sandlin, Jr.

Noble Dewey Sandlin, Jr, 73, of Tuttle, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norman Veterans Center. The son of Noble Dewey Sandlin, Sr. and Violet Laverne (Brumley) Shell, he was born October 24, 1947, in Oklahoma City. Noble grew up in Oklahoma City and attended... Read More

Eisenhour Funeral Home - Blanchard