Mary Ann Wise

Mary Ann Wise, 70, of Rimersburg, died peacefully in her home following an arduous battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. She was surrounded by those who loved her before being received by the Lord. She was born on March 4th, 1951 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter... Read More

Varner Funeral Home of Rimersburg - Rimersburg