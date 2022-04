Raymond E. Kegg

Raymond E. Kegg, age 95, of Kennett Square, PA, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at Neighborhood Hospice surrounded by many of his family. He was the beloved husband of Edith “Edie” W. Kegg who predeceased him earlier this year on January 2. In August 2016... Read More

