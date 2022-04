Shelley Jo Foster

Shelley Jo Foster 62, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 13, 2014 at 2:41 in the afternoon at the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle against Leukemia for the last nine months, but has ultimately... Read More

