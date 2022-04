Jeffery A. Lebo

HALIFAX - Jeffery A. Lebo, age 39, of Halifax passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 as a result of a tragic vehicular accident on his way to work. He was born Nov. 15, 1977 in Camp Hill, PA. the son of Joseph and Marlene Lebo who survive him of Millersburg. He also... Read More

