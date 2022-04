Mary Eileen Irle

Mary Eileen Irle Jan. 23, 1929 - Mar. 27, 2022 CHAMPAIGN - Mary Eileen Irle, 93, of Champaign died at 7:34 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at home in the presence of her loving family. The visitation will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St.... Read More

Owens Funeral Home - Champaign