Constance "Connie" Olson

Constance "Connie" Olson Urbandale - Constance L. Olson was born on November 21, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa. Growing up in Urbandale, she graduated with the Urbandale High School Class of 1960. After graduation, she became a secretary working in Des Moines, where she met the love of... Read More

Iles Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel - Des Moines