Margaret Higgins

Margaret "Peg" Mary Higgins, 75, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 13 in the care of family and friends. Born on May 7, 1943 the daughter of the late John and Mary (Smith) Higgins, Peg resided in Palmer for most of her life. She graduated from Ursuline Academy, the College... Read More

Beers & Story Funeral Home - Palmer