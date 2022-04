Madelyn Tinurelli "Maddie" Jeffery

Madelyn "Maddie" Tinurelli Jeffery Wilmington - Madelyn "Maddie" Tinurelli Jeffery passed away on July 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach. She was born in Old Forge, PA to Louise Andrews and the late Frederick Tinurelli and spent her early years growing up in Aruba before returning to the... Read More

McCrery & Harra Funeral Home and Crematory - Concord Pike