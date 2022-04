Dr. Joseph P. Amon

Girard - Dr. Joseph P. Amon, 74 of Girard, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence, Thursday, January 13, 2022. People have said "you couldn't help but like him," which is true of so many across the miles, young and old. He was generous to many, he had an enthusiastic... Read More

Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home - Youngstown