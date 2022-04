Robert C. Riggs

Robert C. Riggs Forked River - Robert C. Riggs, age 65, of Forked River passed away on Sunday, April 25th, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family and friends after a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer. Born in Philadelphia, he lived in Barnegat at a very young age before... Read More

