Richard A. Heck

Richard A. Heck West Des Moines - Richard Allan Heck, 66, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. The son of Edgar John Heck and Elizabeth Ann Heck was born on September 25, 1953, in Mitchell, SD. In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball and spending time with his sister Diane... Read More

