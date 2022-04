Darrell G. Ronto

News Death Notice RONTO, Darrell G. age 60, of Redlands, CA passed away Sunday, May 8, 2011 in Middletown, OH. He was born March 21, 1951 in Middletown, OH to James Robert and Charlotte Ann (Clem) Ronto. He served our country in the US Army with an honorable discharge. He was a... Read More