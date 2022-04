Pamela Sue Cordell (Chrisman)

Pamela Sue Cordell, age 61, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born to Mike and Ellen Chrisman, September 17, 1959, in Wichita, Kansas. Pam graduated from Van Horn High School in 1977 and later in life received her BA in Elementary Education... Read More