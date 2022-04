Raymond Francis Farley

Raymond Francis Farley passed away at his home in Racine, Wisconsin on May 2, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 95 years old. He was born November 27, 1924, in Newark, NJ, to Mabel Blanche Kinsey and John "Jack" Augustus Farley, of Newark, New Jersey. Ray was the middle child of... Read More

