June M. Johnsen

1925 ~ 2020 June McLaughlin Johnsen of Bountiful, Utah died November 20, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1925, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The oldest of two children, she was raised on the family farm in Lovell, Oklahoma, the daughter of Opal Mae Elrod and Perry Albeith McLaughlin. After... Read More

Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful