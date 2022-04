Sister Cecilia Daigle OSB

Sister Cecilia Daigle, OSB, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 8 at age 86. Sr. Cecilia was born in New Orleans and attended St. Scholastica Academy. She became a Benedictine sister of St. Scholastica Priory and taught at Mater Dolorosa for over 20 years, as well as other elementary... Read More