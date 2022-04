Sotery Zulia

Sotery "Sam" Zulia passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 10 after a ninety five year journey of hard work, high adventure, and deep love. He was born in Lockport New York on December 4, 1925. On January 12, 2021, he began his seventy-fifth year as a devoted and loving husband...

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel