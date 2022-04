Howard W Archer

Howard W. Archer passed away at Baptist Hospital Health on October 11, 2019 after a long illness. He was the first born to Howard P. Archer and Louise J. Archer on February 24, 1957. He was a beloved son, as well as brother to Laurel. He was known as "Billy" or "Bill" to his friends... Read More

