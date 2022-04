Doyle M. Hurst

Doyle M. Hurst, 90, of Waldron went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 5:15 p.m. surrounded by his loving family. Doyle was born September 6th, 1930, to Robert E. and Florence (Briley) Hurst; siblings were older brother, Wendell (Joyce) and younger sister... Read More

Freeman Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel