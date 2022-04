Constance M. Sotir-Kane

Constance Marie Sotir-Kane, 68, of Wrentham, passed peacefully at home on September 3, 2021. She was the beloved wife of Timothy Kane. Born in Boston on October 19, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Rachie and Stacia (Gu-towski) Sotir. Constance was a graduate of Walpole High... Read More

