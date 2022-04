Robert P. Greathouse

Robert P. Greathouse, 1956 to 2020, died at home, while asleep, in Evergreen, Colorado, on 02/19/2020. Born on 9/06/1956 in Akron, Ohio he was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie and brother, Kevin. Bob graduated from Walsh Jesuit High School, class of 1974 and was an alumnus... Read More